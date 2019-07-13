Himachal: Chail road blocked in Kandaghat area after landslide

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Kandaghat Chail road was blocked due to a heavy landslide on Saturday after heavy rainfall in the Kandaghat area here.

Receding rainwater caused a flood-like situation which also swept away a running car with it. The car was passing via the Chail road when the incident took place. People travelling in the car jumped off when it got caught in the water stream.

No one was injured in either of the incidents.


