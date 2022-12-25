Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh greets people on Christmas Eve

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu greeted the people of the State, especially the Christian brethren on the eve of Christmas, an official statement from his office said on Saturday.

Chief Minister urged the people to follow the life and principles of Jesus Christ to build a just and inclusive society.

In an official statement, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed hope that the festival would also help in strengthening bonds of brotherhood in the society.

"He said that the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ were far more relevant today as they placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humanity, a statement quoting the Chief Minister said.



On Friday, in view of the festive season of Christmas and New Year, CM Sukhu directed the officers to ensure foolproof arrangements to facilitate the tourists visiting the State.

He asked the Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary to hold a meeting with the senior officers of the State government to make adequate arrangements for the smooth flow of tourists into the State.

Chief Minister Sukhu appealed to tourists not to park their vehicles alongside roads as this may lead to traffic congestion and inconvenience to them.

He also directed the Police Department to ensure the use of drones for effective traffic management. He said that adequate man and machinery must be deployed in areas prone to heavy snow so as to avoid any inconvenience to the tourists.

He said that four-by-four vehicles must also be stationed at strategic locations to meet any eventuality. (ANI)

