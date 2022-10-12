Himachal CM announces 104 contractual posts of Medical Officers

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday decided to fill up 104 posts of Medical Officers (Dental) on contract basis.

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting, which was held on Tuesday.

In order to provide specialized dental health care facilities to the people of the state, Jai Ram Thakur announced that 50 per cent posts would be filled up through HPPSC and 50 per cent posts would be on batchwise basis.

The cabinet also decided to open 22 Homeopathic Health Centres under Ayush Department in various parts of the State along with creation and filling up of 22 posts of Homeopathic Medical Officers to manage these centres.

The Cabinet gave its approval to fill up 164 (newly created and vacant) posts of Technical Assistant in Panchayati Raj Department through Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission Hamirpur.



"The Cabinet gave its nod to provide monthly salary on the basis of daily rate at par with class III employees (at present Rs. 396 per day) to those Silai Adhyapikas who have completed 12 years of continuous service in gram panchayats," stated a release.

"In order to boost tourism and provide better connectivity to the residents of Himachal Pradesh, the Cabinet gave its approval to the draft MoU with Alliance Air Aviation Ltd. to start flights in two sectors i.e. Shimla-Kullu-Shimla (4 times a week) and Shimla-Dharamshala-Shimla (3 times a week)," it stated further.

Cabinet also decided to upgrade Primary Health Centre Ginni in Sirmaur district to Community Health Centre alongwith creation and filling up of requisite posts.

It also decided to upgrade Government High School Bhalan in Kullu district to Government Senior Secondary School, Government Middle School Mihar in Kullu district, Government Middle School Bajehal in Mandi district to Government High Schools and Government Primary School Karthach in Mandi district to Government Middle School alongwith creation and filling up of 26 posts of different categories.

Cabinet also gave its nod to open new Ayurvedic Health Centres at Pahari Chikani in Solan district, at Dhar in GP Kandi Sapnot in Mandi district and at Nalsuha in Kangra district alongwith creation and filling up of three posts each of different categories for these Centres. (ANI)

