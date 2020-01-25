Himachal CM announces 5 % DA for pensioners, employees

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday announced five per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) to the employees and pensioners of state government from July 1, 2019.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while presiding over the 50th statehood day function here at Shaeed Ashwini Kumar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Jhandutta in Bilaspur district.

An official release said that employees and pensioners will get financial benefit of over Rs 250 crore due to the announcement.

The Chief Minister hoisted the National Flag and took salute from the impressive march past by contingents of police, home guards, NCC cadets, NSS cadets, scouts and guides and school children.

The Chief Minister also announced opening of PWD Division at Jhandutta and Rs 3 crore for an additional building of the senior secondary school at Jhandutta.

Thakur said that the golden jubilee year of statehood would be celebrated by organising 51 programmes throughout the year in different parts of the state to trace its development journey. (ANI)

