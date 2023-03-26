Himachal CM announces tourism courses, digital library in Sanjauli govt college

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while presiding over the annual prize distribution function of Government Degree College, Sanjauli in Shimla, on Saturday announced to start of a new course in tourism adventure along with a digital library and classrooms for the college.

CM Sukhu announced Rs 5 crore for creating excellent infrastructure in the Centre of Excellence Government Degree College.

"Many students from Sanjauli College had excelled in various fields such as the judiciary, politics, administration, sports etc. Their hard work and dedication have brought laurels to the state," he added.

He also made an announcement of starting MA Economics and Public Administration classes in the next session besides upgrading the career counselling centre of the college and starting the GIA-Remote Sensing course.

CM Sukhu said that the state government is bringing important reforms in the field of education so that students could proficiently face future challenges besides keeping up the pace with emerging technology.

"The State Government is endeavouring to arrange exposure visits of teachers abroad so that they could be customized with the emerging technology in the field of education to bring qualitative improvement. In addition to this, new technical courses will be introduced so that youth can get better employment opportunities in the government as well as the private sector," CM added.

The State Government will provide a subsidy of Rs. 25,000 to purchase e-scooters for 20,000 meritorious girls besides making a provision of loans at one per cent interest to poor children who want to pursue professional courses, he said.



The Chief Minister also recalled his college days narrating some of his reminiscences, including his stepping into politics.

Industries Minister, Harshwardhan Chauhan praised the immense contribution of the college and its teachers and emphasized the importance of hard work and education for success in life.

Education Minister, Rohit Thakur also expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for increasing the education budget to Rs. 8828 crores.

He also stated that Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools would be set up in every assembly constituency and desks would be provided for all students studying in government educational institutions.

The Chief Minister also announced to give rupees one lakh to the students who gave a cultural performance and honoured meritorious students as well as alumni of the college.

Earlier, College Principal Dr CB Mehta welcomed the Chief Minister and presented the annual report of the college.

MLAs, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Kuldeep Rathore, Harish Janartha and Ajay Solanki, Principal Advisor (Media), Naresh Chauhan and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

