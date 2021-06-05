Himachal CM condoles demise of BJP MLA Narinder Bragta

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday condoled the demise of sitting BJP legislator Narinder Bragta who passed away early this morning at PGI Chandigarh. He was 69.

Bragta, an MLA from Jubbal-Kotkhai and chief whip of the BJP in the Himachal Assembly died in the early hours today at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Hospital, where had been undergoing treatment after recovering from Covid.

"People of the state particularly Shimla district will always remember the contributions made by him in various fields such as horticulture, technical education, etc.," said Thakur.

Jai Ram Thakur said that Bragta had always taken care of the interests of the people of Jubbal-Kotkhai and horticulturists, besides giving new direction for the development of the area.

"I have lost his personal friend who enriched the party with his experiences. Bragta always stood for the cause of the people and their welfare and the void created by his death will be difficult to be filled in," said Jai Ram Thakur.



The chief minister also laid a wreath on the body of Narinder Bragta at Chandigarh and remembered his contributions made for the development of the state as well as the BJP party.

All Cabinet ministers also expressed grief at the demise of Bragta.

In Chandigarh, State BJP President Suresh Kashyap, Himachal BJP Incharge Avinash Rai Khanna, Co-Incharge Sanjay Tandon, Organizing Secretary BJP Pawan Rana, MLAs Dr. Rajiv Bindal and Paramjit Singh Pammi, Vice Chairman Water Management Board Darshan Singh Saini, former MP Kripal Parmar and other BJP leaders also laid a wreath on the body of Narinder Bragta.

Bragta was elected to Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in the year 1998 from the Shimla Assembly constituency and became Minister of State for Horticulture in BJP led Government in the State.

He was again elected to Vidhan Sabha from the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly segment in 2007 and made Cabinet Minister in BJP Government. Bragta was also elected to Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in 2017 and made Chief Whip. (ANI)

