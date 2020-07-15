Himachal CM dedicates projects worth Rs 73 crores for Tikkar area

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth about Rs 73 crores in Tikkar area of Jubbal-Kotkhai Vidhan Sabha area of Shimla district through video conferencing.

He dedicated the water supply scheme from Nirgi to Khesheni tehsil Tikkar that was built at a cost of Rs 20.33 lakhs, the notification released by the Information and Public Relations Department said.

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stones of lift water supply scheme from Pabbar river to left outhouses of various Gram Panchayats of Kotkhai, Nawar Rohru block to be constructed at a cost of Rs 24.87 crores under Jal Jivan Mission, GWSS to left outhouses of Gram Panchayat Tikkar to be built at a cost of Rs 3.67 crores under Jal Jeevan Mission, among others.

Addressing the function, the Chief Minister bserved that the lift water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission would go a long way in providing tapped drinking water to people of the Nawar area.

Thakur, while observing that the benefits of these projects must reach the people at the earliest, asked officers to ensure time-bound completion. (ANI)

