Himachal CM directs officials to ensure arrangements to facilitate tourists in Christmas, New Year season

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): In view of the festive season of Christmas and New Year, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday directed the officers to ensure foolproof arrangements to facilitate the tourists visiting the State.

Chief Minister asked the Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary to hold a meeting with the senior officers of the State government to make adequate arrangements for the smooth flow of tourists into the State.

He said that special arrangements must be made for ensuring hassle-free movement of tourist vehicles particularly in major tourist destinations of the State.

In an official statement, Chief Minister appealed to the tourists not to park their vehicles alongside roads as this may lead to traffic congestion and inconvenience to them. He directed the Police Department to ensure the use of drones for effective traffic management. He said that adequate man and machinery must be deployed in areas prone to heavy snow so as to avoid any inconvenience to the tourists. He said that four-by-four vehicles must also be stationed at strategic locations to meet any eventuality.

CM Sukhu directed the Public Works and Health Departments to be on high alert. He said that special focus must be laid on the smooth plying of vehicles across the Atal Tunnel Rohtang to facilitate the commuters. He said that the police must also conduct night patrolling and Urban Local Bodies must ensure the proper functioning of street lights and basic amenities.





Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC)-owned hotels must also get ready to welcome the guests so that they carry home good memories about the State.

He said that the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police must prepare a proper traffic plan to avoid traffic jams, in order to prevent inconvenience to tourists and other commuters. He said that proper parking slots and spaces must also be earmarked in major tourist destinations so that ample parking areas are available for parking tourist vehicles.

Chief Minister also urged the tourists visiting the State to follow COVID-19 protocol and wear face masks as a precautionary measure keeping in view the increasing number of COViD-19 cases reported in several countries.

He said that proper law and order must be maintained and additional police must be deployed in places with a high flow of tourists so that peace and tranquillity of the State could be maintained.

Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh was a tourist destination for all reasons and seasons with a rich tradition of welcoming tourists with warmth and hospitality. (ANI)

