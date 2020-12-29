Himachal CM directs to carry out more water sports activities in Pong Dam

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Presiding over the first meeting of Pong Area Development Board on Monday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that permission should be sought from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to carry out sports activities such as para sailing, para gliding, water scooter, kayaking, among others.

According to a press release, the Chief Minister said that possibilities should also be explored for setting up of an institute of excellence in water sport in collaboration with Indian Navy/Coast Guard so that maximum tourists are attracted towards Pong Dam reservoir.

The main objective of the Board was to ensure integrated and planned development of Pong area and prepare policies and plans to promote tourism and culture in the Pong area and also help in generating employment opportunities, he said.



Asserting that the Pong Dam will also be developed under the 'Nai Raahein Nai Manjilien', he said that there should be clarity in the concept only than desired target could be achieved and Rs 7.96 crore was being spent under this scheme to develop it as a major tourist's attraction.

While expressing his displeasure over the poor implementation of ADB funded Tranche-I project worth Rs. 8.33 crore, Thakur said that inquiry would be constituted in this regard and report may be submitted within a month so that truth into it could be brought fore.

He added that activities of Regional Water Sports Centre at Maharana Pratap Sagar, Pong Dam must be diversified to attract water sports lovers to this area. "Lakhs of migratory birds visit this sanctuary area every year thus more watch towers should be erected to facilitate the visitors to have a glimpse of these birds. To give impetus to bird watching, some key points vicinity at Fatehpur Sub Division should be developed from tourism point of view." (ANI)

