Himachal CM greets people on occasion of Dussehra

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, along with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, today felicitated the people of the state on the occasion of Dussehra.

The Governor said that the Dussehra festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and hoped that the festival would be celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the State.

The Chief Minister also extended felicitations to the people of the state on this occasion. He wished that the Dussehra festival would bring happiness, peace and prosperity to the lives of the people of the state.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens on the eve of Dussehra and extended her warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens.



President Murmu in her message on the eve of Dussehra said, "On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens".

President Murmu said that the festival of Vijayadashami is celebrated all over India as a symbol of victory of good over evil, truth over untruth, and morality over immorality. In North India, it is celebrated as 'Dussehra' and the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana is animated through 'Ravana Dahan'. Shri Ram's message of ideal conduct and propriety has been inspiring to people from generation to generation.

"In eastern India, the 'Durga idol immersion' ceremony is celebrated with enthusiasm on this day. Thus, this festival is an example of the cultural unity of India, I wish that this festival continues to inspire us to imbibe the eternal life values of ethics, truth and goodness and to live a life of peace and harmony", she added. (ANI)





