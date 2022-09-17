Himachal CM hails Centre's decision to grant Rs 200 crore to state to tackle natural calamities

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday expressed gratitude to the Central Government and especially to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for releasing interim assistance of Rs. 200 crore to Himachal Pradesh under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

In view of the huge loss caused by the natural calamities in the State during the monsoon season, the Himachal Pradesh government had requested the Central Government to provide special relief and Central assistance under NDRF.

He highlighted that the Central Government had accepted the special request of the State Government and earlier had released Rs. 191.90 crore as the second instalment of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) on August 29, 2022, instead of December. Due to the early release of this instalment, the relief works were expedited in the state.

"The Central Government had again released Rs. 200 crore under NDRF on 16th September 2022 in advance. This would expedite the relief, rehabilitation and restoration work in the state and the affected people would get adequate relief assistance at the earliest," said CM Thakur.

CM Thakur also stressed that there had been a huge loss of life and property in the state during this monsoon season from 29th June to 16th September 2022 due to heavy rainfall, landslides and cloudburst incidents.

"The State Government had requested the Central Government to send an Inter-Ministerial Central Team to take stock of the huge damage caused by natural calamities in the State. The Central Government had responded promptly and 6 members Inter-Ministerial Central Team visited the disaster-affected areas of the state in mid-monsoon itself, between August 28 and 30 2022," he added.

Earlier in the day, Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over a meeting in Mandi to review the preparedness for Prime Minister Modi's visit to the state.

The PM's visit is scheduled for September 24 at Mandi. Jai Ram Thakur directed the officers to ensure foolproof arrangements to make the event a success.

Chief Minister directed the State Public Works Department and NHAI authorities to ensure proper maintenance of roads leading to the Mandi town besides making elaborate arrangements for adequate parking for the buses and other vehicles in and around Mandi town.

He said, "smooth and uninterrupted flow of vehicular traffic must be ensured so that no inconvenience is caused to the general public".

CM Thakur asked the authorities to ensure maintenance of the road adjoining Kangnidhar to Mandi.

Jai Ram Thakur also directed the officers of Jal Shakti Vibhag to ensure an uninterrupted water supply in the town.

The CM directed the Municipal Corporation authorities to launch a special cleanliness campaign in the town, both before and after the rally. (ANI)