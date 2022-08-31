Himachal: CM holds Cabinet meet

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur held a Cabinet meeting in Shimla on Wednesday.

He thanked the Union Government in general and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular for sanctioning Bulk Drug Pharma Park for the state and expressed hope that this Park would prove a milestone in the development of the state and provide ample employment opportunities to the youth.

"The Cabinet decided to fill up a backlog of 98 posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officers amongst Ex-servicemen category in Ayush Department on contract basis. Out of these, 68 posts will be filled up on direct recruitment basis and remaining on a batch-wise basis," stated an official release.

The Cabinet decided to accept the recommendations of a Cabinet Sub Committee constituted under the Chairmanship of Jal Shakti Minister for exclusion of some areas from the purview of H.P. Town and Country Planning Act, 1977. The Sub Committee recommended the exclusion of area beyond 50 meters from the edge of control width on either side of four-lane highways, 30 metres from the edge of control width on either side of National Highways and 10 metres from the edge of control width on either side of State Highways/ Major District Roads. The proposed exclusion is likely to provide benefits and long-desired relief to inhabitants of 21 Planning Areas and 15 Special Areas throughout the State.

The Cabinet gave its approval to open a new Sub Tehsil at Saho under Chamba tehsil in Chamba district along with 12 posts of different categories to facilitate the people of the area.



"The Cabinet gave its consent to create new Sub Tehsil at Thaili Chakti under Nankhari tehsil of Shimla district along with creation and filling up of 12 posts of different categories."

"The Cabinet decided to create and fill up 36 posts of different categories in the establishment of High Court of Himachal Pradesh for manning the office of Judges."

The Cabinet gave its approval to open a new Sub Tehsil at Saho under Chamba tehsil in Chamba district along with 12 posts of different categories to facilitate the people of the area.

It gave the approval to create a new patwar circle Sapauri under Amb tehsil of Una district along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts. It also gave its approval to create patwar circle Vehar Jaswan in Amb tehsil of Una district along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts.

The Cabinet gave its consent to create a new Sub Tehsil at Thaili Chakti under Nankhari tehsil of Shimla district along with the creation and filling up of 12 posts of different categories. (ANI)

