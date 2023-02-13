Himachal CM holds meeting on freight rates to end deadlock between cement companies, truck unions

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): To end the impasse between the cement companies and truck unions over freight rates, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired a meeting with the stakeholders.

In the meeting, detailed discussions were held about freight rates. State Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan was also present at the meeting.



The state government was committed to protecting the rights of the truck operators of the state and the deadlock will be resolved in a way that both parties should not suffer any losses, said the Chief Minister.

Emphasizing ending the deadlock, he said that both sides should resolve this issue amicably.

The government intends to resolve this issue at the earliest and another meeting scheduled under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister with the senior officers of the company and representatives of the truck unions on Tuesday to end the deadlock, said the official statement. (ANI)

