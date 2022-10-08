Himachal CM inaugurates 19 projects worth Rs. 95 crore in Nachan, Balh assembly constituencies

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 19 developmental projects worth more than Rs 95 crore at Khyod in Nachan assembly constituency and at Bhangrotu in Balh constituency of Mandi district.

Addressing public meetings at Basa and Bhangrotu, Jai Ram Thakur said, "The 5 years tenure of the State government had been historic in terms of development. To maintain this fast pace of development in the state the BJP government should come to power again."

He further said, "Recently the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of developmental projects worth thousands of crores including the AIIMS and Hydro Engineering College in Bilaspur, Medical Devices Park at Nalagarh and Pinjore-Nalagarh four lane national highway."

"Post-graduate classes would be started in Degree College Basa and efforts would be made to start Law and Hotel Management classes in Sardar Patel University campus at Basa," Thakur said.



At Khyod, the Chief Minister inaugurated Rs 2.37 crore Nihandigali to Jhungi road, Rs 14.82 crore building of Sardar Patel University Campus at Basa, Rs 1.70 crore Science Laboratory building at Syanj, Rs 37 lakh building of GSSS Tarour, Rs 1.94 crore bridge over Juni Khad at Syanj.

Apart from this, Rs 37 lakh building of GSSS Tarour was inaugurated, Rs 1.94 crore bridge over Juni Khad at Syanj, Rs 1.38 crore jeepable bridge over Juni Khad at Behari, Rs 20 lakh Panchayat Bhawan Seri, Rs 60 lakh BEEO Office Jaidevi, one crore Mukhya Mantri Lok Bhavan, Rs 3.50 crore Development Block building Gohar and newly upgraded 100 bedded Civil Hospital Gohar. He also laid the foundation stone of Gau Sadan in Gram Panchayat Kota to be constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

At Bhangrotu, the Chief Minister inaugurated Cancer OPD worth Rs 19 crore and Drug Resistant TB Center established at a cost of Rs 46 lakh in Medical College Hospital Ner Chowk. He also Inaugurated Rs 17.81 crore Mini Secretariat building at Nerchowk, Rs 7.87 crore bridge over Suketi Khad at Lassi Ka Padhar and Rs 2.21 crore Lift water supply scheme for Dhangu and Ner. He also laid the foundation stone of Government Degree College Rewalsar Block-2 to be constructed at a cost of Rs 14.80 crore and Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank building at Luna Pani which would be constructed at a cost of Rs 3.12 crore.

He also directed the officials of the Public Works Department to prepare an estimate for the improvement of Mela Ground of Khyod and the construction of the stadium there," Thakur said.

The Chief Minister said that Ayurvedic dispensaries would be opened in Khandla and Barsu villages, in case the norms are fulfilled. He said that the matter of opening ITI in Rewalsar would be brought up in the cabinet meeting soon. Chief Minister also presented an ECG machine sponsored by the State Co-operative Bank to Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College Hospital. (ANI)

