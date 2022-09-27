Himachal CM inaugurates, lays foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 167 crore in Seraj

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 27 developmental projects worth about Rs 167 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of district Mandi. He also addressed public meetings at Bagsaid, Parvada, Keyoli Dhar and Bara, Information and Public Relations Department said.

The Chief Minister announced to increase the capacity of Civil Hospital Bagsaid from 50 bedded to 100 bedded hospital and police post at Bagsaid and a provision of Rs 10 lakh each for the construction of three roads from Gad to Parmeli, Sarli to Nahach and Chhoi Pal to Salar. He said that the demand of establishing a soil testing laboratory at Bagsaid would also be fulfilled soon.

The Chief Minister inaugurated Rs 4.28 crore building of Government Senior Secondary School Parwada. He also dedicated Rs 1.72 crore lift water supply scheme Tikkar, Bah and Batand, Rs 54 lakh Junior Engineer's office and residence at Kelodhar, Rs 39.43 crores Water supply scheme for Gram Panchayat Tandi, Saroa, Tharjun, Masrani, Basi, Deodhar, Kharshi and Kotla Khunala and Rs 6.14 crores water supply scheme Bara.

Jai Ram Thakur also dedicated Rs one crore Interpretation Center Bakhali, Rs 1.55 crore Jal Shakti Inspection Hut, Rs 7 crore Nature Park at Bakhli, Rs 59 lakhs Science Laboratory of GSSS Kelodhar, Rs 2.43 crore ITI Bagsaid building, Rs 4.55 crore GSSS Bagsaid building, Rs 24.89 crore Bridge at Hanogi and Rs 77 lakh building of GSSS Sharti. He also inaugurated GSSS Kandha, Government High School Anah and Primary Health Center Bandal.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of the building of PHC Parwada to be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.94 crore, Ayurvedic Health Center building at Dadoh worth Rs 73 lakh, Inspection Hut of Jal Shakti Department in Deodhar of Rs 99 lakh, Veterinary Hospital building at Bara worth Rs 84 lakh, lift water supply scheme Masrani, Saroa and Kotla Khunala of Rs 98 lakh, lift irrigation scheme of Rs 28.62 crore, bridge over Surah Khad of Rs 89 lakh, Health sub-centre building at Surah worth Rs 75 lakh, Combined Office Building at Bagsaid of Rs 5.69 crore and health center building at Tandi to be constructed at a cost of Rs 88 lakh.

While addressing a public meeting at Bagsaid, the Chief Minister said, "The state government during its tenure of almost five years had ensured equitable development of every region of the state and every section of the society."

He said that there had been tremendous development in the Seraj assembly constituency. Various developmental projects of hundreds of crores of rupees including Rs 121 crore drinking water scheme for Seraj and Balichowki and Rs 240 crore building of Horticulture and Forestry College at Thunag were being executed, added the Chief Minister. He said that road connectivity had been ensured in the extremely difficult areas like Shatadhar, Tungsidhar and Ghatidhar of Seraj area.



Chief Minister said, "The BJP government would break the deadlock this time on the basis of record developmental works across the state and would again come to power in Himachal Pradesh."

He said that about14 lakh consumers of the state had been getting zero bill on the consumption of up to 125 units of electricity. Women passengers were being given 50 per cent discount in the fare in HRTC buses. He said that lakhs of people in rural areas had been getting free drinking water.

While addressing a public meeting at Parwada, the Chief Minister announced the upgradation of Government Primary School Majhol, providing funds for the construction of the Veterinary Dispensary building, Inspection Hut and Community Building at Parwada. He said that budget provision would be made for the Kanungo circle building at Keolidhar. The Chief Minister also announced to link the area with eco-tourism, upgradation of the Ayurvedic dispensary Keolidhar to Ayurvedic hospital and the construction of Community Building at Keolidhar. He also directed the Public Works Department to prepare an estimate for the Arts Block in GSSS Keolidhar.

Jai Ram Thakur while addressing a public meeting at Bara said that development was a continuous process and Himachal Pradesh had attained new heights during the five years tenure of the present state government. He said that the state government had ensured the upliftment and empowerment of women by implementing several welfare schemes. He said Rs 31 thousand Shagun had been provided to the daughters of BPL families on their marriage. A subsidy of up to 35 per cent was being given to women to set up their own enterprise under the Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojna and lakhs of women had been benefited through Grihini Suvidha Yojna, he added.

Chief Minister said, "The social security pension had been given to all the senior citizens. The Congress today talks about unemployment and inflation, whereas inflation was at its peak during the tenure of Congress governments."

Congress had started the so-called Bharat Jodo campaign, but their leaders in the states had been on the Quit Party campaign, Thakur said.

The Chief Minister announced the opening of new primary school at Thachi, the upgradation of Government Middle School Anaha to High School and opening of the Veterinary Dispensary at Kandi. He said that the demand for opening of sub-tehsil in Bara would also be considered.

The representatives of local Panchayati Raj Institutions welcomed the Chief Minister and put forth the demands of their respective areas.

Former Delhi MLA Manoj Kumar, local BJP leader Gulzari Lal, Bhisham Thakur, Tikam Ram, BJP Mandal President Bhagirath Sharma, Zila Parishad members Rajni Thakur and Khem Dasi, BDC Vice Chairperson Bharti Sharma, Pradhan Gram Panchayat Bara Jima Devi, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Choudhary, Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

