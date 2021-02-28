Himachal CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 29 cr in Doon Vidhan Sabha

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday laid the foundation stone to various projects worth about Rs 29 crore in Doon Vidhan Sabha area of Solan district in the state.

While inaugurating the projects, the Chief Minister said, "An amount of over Rs 203 crores have already been spent on various developmental projects in the Doon Vidhan Sabha area in the last three years."

He also directed the officers to ensure time-bound completion of all the developmental projects inaugurated by him today.

Thakur took the occasion to highlight the government's efforts taken for the development of the state and the people.

"Soon after assuming office, the very first decision of the State Cabinet was to lower the age limit for availing old age pension without any income limit from 80 years to 70 years," Thakur said.



"The second decision made in the cabinet was to establish cow sanctuaries in the state so that cows were not left stray. The decision was also taken to levy cess of Rs 2 per bottle of liquor to provide financial assistance to construct Gau Sadans and Cow sanctuaries in the State," he said.

Thakur thanked the people in the state to give their massive support and cooperation to the present State Government during the last three years.

"The BJP-led present government in the state successfully brought back home about 2.50 lakh people of the State stranded in different parts of the country during the lockdown," Thakur said.

He said that efforts would be made to open a primary health centre at Manpura and ugradation of High School Jharmajri to Senior Secondary School.

Thakur laid foundation stone of Community Health Centre at Barotiwala to be constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore, four laning of Sun City road from Baddi entry point bridge to Petrol Pump near SP Office to be built at a cost of Rs 4 crores. (ANI)

