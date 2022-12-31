Himachal CM interacts with tourists in Shimla, wishes them ahead of new year

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday interacted with the locals and tourists in Shimla and wished them ahead of the new year.

Chief Minister Sukhu on the last evening of the Year- 2022 today had a stroll on the Mall, Shimla.



MLAs Harshwardhan Chauhan, Anirudh Singh, Sunder Singh Thakur, and Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan were among those accompanying the Chief Minister.



A large number of tourists are rushing to Himachal Pradesh after India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted snowfall in six districts of the state ahead of the New Year.

The tourists have thronged the key tourist destinations of Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie, Dharamshala and Kullu region of the state. The hotels have been almost 95 per cent booked in these tourist destinations of the state.



The tourists with the hope to get fresh snowfall are extending their visits here.

"We have come here hoping to get fresh snowfall but it is not happening. Now the hopes are high as the weather is getting cold. Now we are extending our program for the next three-four days," said Renu Sharma, a tourist from Chandigarh.

The tourists have started cancelling their railway and other transport reservations ahead of the snowfall in the region.

"I am hopeful to get fresh snowfall in the snowfall, the weather is getting dark here, I have cancelled my train ticket as I am excited to get and see fresh snowfall here. I hope to see it forward," said Tipu Sultan, a tourist from UP.

The tourists here coming from different parts of the country are excited to experience the new year celebration in the hills. The tourist rush and alarms of Covid-19 are also making them various.

"To celebrate New year in the hills here would be exciting. I am happy to be here and we are expecting a snowfall, the crowd is increasing and we will have to follow the guidelines. We have to wear a mask for safety," said Aaditya Singh another tourist from Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh received the season's first snowfall. (ANI)

