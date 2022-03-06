Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur addresses virtual conference on State Budget 2022-23

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday held a virtual public dialogue from Shimla in which people from all over the state participated.

The Chief Minister shared the important points of the annual state budget with the people and also enumerated the benefits of it in the future.

Thakur said that it would not be right to call the budget as election budget. He said budget is rather the 5th annual budget of the government and it has presented a budget for the upliftment of the general public. He said every section has been taken care of in the budget, which will bring positive results.



He said that this is for the first time that state government held with the general public regarding the budget today and the discussion on the budget is also going on in the Assembly House. Answering a media question he said whatever suggestions come from the government will consider them.

The Chief Minister, while putting an end to the discussions going on in social media to create new districts, said that at present there is no proposal of the government to create new districts. Such talks often go on in the election year, but the government has no idea nory any such plans on it at the moment.

Urban Development and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, BJP State President Suresh Kashyap and other dignitaries were present on this occasion. (ANI)

