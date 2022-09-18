Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur lays foundation stone for development projects worth Rs. 90 crore in Mandi

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur laid the foundation stones of 33 developmental projects worth about Rs. 90 crore for the Karsog Assembly constituency of Mandi district on Sunday.

While addressing a largely attended public meeting at Karsog as part of Pragtisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh programme, the Chief Minister announced the opening of Degree College at Pangna and starting of M.A. History and M.Sc. Classes at Degree College Karsog.

He also announced the opening of the Ayurvedic Health Centre at Dhar, the upgradation of Veterinary Dispensary Tattapani to Veterinary Hospital, opening of Sub Tehsil at Ashla, opening of Health Sub Centres at Shansh and Pokhi and construction of Forest Inspection Hut at Khanayol Bagra.

Chief Minister said that at the time of formation of the State, its population was only 11 lakh which has gone up to over 70 lakh. He said that the State had an area of 25,839 sq. km whereas today, the State has a total area of 55,763 sq. kms. Today, the literacy rate of the State was over 83 per cent, as compared to a literacy rate of little over 4.8 per cent in 1948.

"The State has made immense progress in the field of health, education, horticulture, tourism and allied sectors," said Thakur after thanking the people of the State for their wholehearted support of the present State Government.



Jai Ram Thakur said that by launching welfare schemes such as Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna, Sahara Yojna, HIMCARE, Mukhya Mantri Swabalamba Yojna etc., the present Government ensured that welfare schemes bring pleasing changes in the lives of the common man. He said that a 50 per cent concession was being provided to women on bus fares in HRTC buses and 125 units of power were being provided free of cost to domestic power consumers. He also accused the Congress leaders of misleading the people by giving ten guarantees.

He urged the people of Karsog to give their wholehearted support to the present State Government so that the pace of development goes on at a steady pace for the next many years.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated Rs. 3.43 crore LWSS Chaira khad to Dhamoon in GP Shahot and Mehandi in tehsil Karsog, Rs. 1.38 crore channelization of Imla-Bimla khad in tehsil Karsog, Rs. 5.05 core remodelling of WSS Sorta-Kalashan in tehsil Karsog, Rs. 93 lakh remodelling of WSS Jua-Pogli-Seri in GP Seri, Rs. 25 crore LWSS Sarrour khad to Churag and Tattapani area in tehsil Karsog, Rs. 3.14 crore LWSS PC habitation Mahunag, Rs. 54 lakh WSS Kanda-Takrol, Rs. one crore WSS Bithari khad to Pangna, Rs. 24 lakh Ayurvedic Health Centre Kheel, Rs. 81 lakh Primary Health Centre building at Churag, Rs. 3 crore bus stand Karsog, Rs. 78 lakh primary health centre building at Bagshar, Rs. 2.59 crore Tuman bridge, Rs.89 lakh science lab at GSS Tattapani, Rs. 96 lakh Science Lab at GSSS Sri Banglow, Rs. 82 lakh PSA Plant at Civil Hospital Karsog, Rs. 44 lakh Samiti Hall, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, BDO Office Karsog and Rs. 31 lakh Plant Health Clinic Pangna. He also performed upgradation ceremonies of Veterinary dispensary Ashla to Veterinary Hospital, Primary Health Centre Ashla to Community Health Centre and Health Centre Khaneol Bagra to Primary Health Centre Khaneol Bagra on the occasion.

Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones of Rs. 3.93 crore FHTC to various GWSS/LWSS under section Kelodhar Sub Division Karsog, Rs. 3.25 crore FHTC to Lower Karsog Sanana, Mehandi and Bhanera panchayat, Rs. 13.40 crore improvement of WSS Karsog and adjoining area to make it the level of NAC in tehsil Karsog, Rs. 2.03 crore WSS to census village Sanarli in GP Sanarli and Dachhain, Rs. 82 lakh LWSS to village Shakra from Satluj in GP Shakra, Rs. 1.47 crore source strengthening of Parlog khad at Garyala in GP Maindhi tehsil Karsog, Rs. 83 lakh LWSS Kao khad to Dabrot Bhanera in tehsil Karsog, Rs. 7.34 crore Police Thana Karsog, Rs. 1.38 crore Science Lab at GSSS Tebban, Rs. 55 lakh Executive Engineer residence of Jal Shakti Vibhag at Karsog, Rs. 88 lakh Flow Irrigation Scheme Sanarli in GP Sanarli and Rs. 20 lakh Press Club Karsog.

Local MLA Hira Lal while welcoming the Chief Minister to his home constituency said that the Karsog area has witnessed unparalleled development during the tenure of the present State Government. He said that Rs 300 crore was spent on the construction of roads and bridges in the area. He said that several developmental projects which were hanging fire for many years were completed during this period. He said that several welfare schemes have been launched in the State for the welfare and betterment of every section of society. He also detailed a few developmental demands of the area.

Former MLA Joginder Pal, Mandal BJP President Kundan Singh Thakur, Chairman BDC Bhaskranand, In-charge of BJP for Karsog Gulab Singh Rathore, Director Information and Public Relations Harbans Singh Brascon were present on the occasion among others.

