Himachal CM launches development projects worth over Rs 60 cr in Kinnaur

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 23 development projects worth about Rs 62 crore for the Kinnaur Assembly constituency, and said that the state government is working "by staying close to the poor".

The Chief Minister also presided over the 'Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna ke 75 Varsh' function.

While addressing the largely attended public meeting at Chholtu, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' on the completion of 75 years of India's independence to express gratitude to the freedom fighters who had made sacrifices for the cause of independence. He said that this campaign was carried out comprehensively in the whole country including Himachal.

"Our state had also entered the 75th year of its formation. To acknowledge the contribution of hardworking and honest people and great leaders who had played an active role in the progress and prosperity of the state, the state government had organized the 'Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna ke 75 Varsh' function across Himachal," he said.

Lauding PM Modi's leadership, the Chief Minister said that the country has withstood the testing times of COVID and also was successful in manufacturing indigenous vaccines.



"Apart from this, the world's largest vaccination campaign was also successfully concluded in the country," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the opposition parties were very upset over the public welfare schemes and programs of the state government and they were trying to mislead the people.

"The state government had been working by staying close to the poor. Keeping in view the hardships and needs of weaker sections of society, the government had started schemes like Mukhyamantri Sahara, Himcare, Mukhyamantri Shagun with resolve to benefit the underprivileged," he said.

Thakur said that fulfilling the needs and the development of this tribal district has always been the priority for his government and is working to provide a quality life to the people of the area.

"The government had approved 344 cases of Forest Rights Act (FRA) which were pending since the year 2008. under the Tribal Area Development Program, a budget provision of Rs 140 crore had been made for Kinnaur district in the financial year 2022-23, which is Rs 35 crore more than the previous financial year," Thakur said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated 18 development projects worth Rs 42.15 crore on the occasion. (ANI)

