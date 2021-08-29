Himachal CM lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 66.50 crore in Lahaul-Spiti

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 29 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 66.50 crores at Udaipur and Keylong area of the Lahaul and Spiti district.

At Udaipur, Chief Minister laid the foundation stones of 16 developmental projects of about Rs. 26 crores, as per a press release by the government.

Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones of Rs. 1.45 crore residential building of PHC Jahlam, Rs. 5 crore building of Model Career Centre Udaipur, Rs. 8.10 crore building of Government Senior Secondary School Udaipur, Rs. 45 lakh Forest Inspection Hut at Jahlam, Rs. 64 lakh for augmentation work of the drinking water supply scheme for Triloknath and Rs. 55 lakh augmentation work of drinking water supply scheme for Madgran.

Chief Minister also laid foundation stones of Rs. 2.86 crore Flow Irrigation Scheme for Shansha, Rs. 1.01 crore Flow Irrigation Scheme for Hinsa, Rs. 77 lakh Flow Irrigation Scheme for Bara Agar, Rs. 57 lakh special repair and construction of Flow Irrigation Scheme for Balgot, Rs. 1.03 crore CAD Flow Irrigation Scheme for Shakoli Vardhang, Rs. 53 lakh Flow Irrigation Scheme for Rashil area, Rs. 78 lakh CAD Flow Irrigation Scheme for Kishori, Rs. 66 lakh CAD Flow Irrigation Scheme for Nalda and Rs. 39 lakh Flow Irrigation Scheme for Arsadi Nallah.

He also laid the foundation stone of Rs. 93 lakh Consumer Service Centre and Sub Divisional Office of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) at Udaipur.

While addressing the people at Udaipur, Thakur said, "State government has made a budget provision of Rs 136 crore during the current financial year for Lahaul-Spiti district under the Tribal Area Development Programme out of which 72 crores are being spent for Lahaul and 64 crores is being spent for Spiti area."

Jai Ram Thakur added that Rs. 6.72 crores have been spent on providing irrigation, flood protection and drinking water facilities and Rs. 4.61 crore under sewerage and drinking water schemes in the Lahaul valley. He said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission as many as 14 residential areas have been provided drinking water facilities by spending Rs. 1.17 crore and 1470 water connections had been provided.



On Rohtang tunnel, he said, "Rohtang tunnel has opened new vistas in tourism development in the area. This project was a dream project of the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee which was fulfilled by our present Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This has provided all-weather road connectivity to the landlocked hinterland. The influx of tourists to the Valley has increased manifold which would help in strengthening the economy of the people. Sanction has been accorded for the opening of 407 homestays in the valley."

Jai Ram Thakur said that this year, the valley was badly affected due to unexpected floods. He said that as many as ten people lost their lives and the State Government immediately started relief and rescue operations. He said that in order to provide relief to the people affected by recent floods in Udaipur, the State Government has provided a special package of Rs 10 crore. He said that several welfare schemes such as HIMCARE, Himachal Gharini Suvidha Yojna, Sahara Yojna, Shagun Yojna, Social Security Pension Scheme etc have ensured socio-economic upliftment of the people of the State.

Chief Minister announced the opening of Fire Sub Station at Udaipur, up-gradation of Sub Block to full-fledged Developmental Block at Udaipur, up-gradation of Middle Schools of Kishori and Bhujund to High Schools, the opening of Veterinary Hospital at Madgran, Sub Tehsil at Jhalma, up-gradation of Sub Tehsil Udaipur to Tehsil, the opening of HRTC Sub Deport at Udaipur and up-gradation of CHC Udaipur to Civil Hospital. He said that the victims of the flood incident in Lahaul valley would be provided compensation four-time higher as given to the affected families in Kinnaur.

Chief Minister also listened to the 'Mann Ki Baat' Programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

Technical Education, Tribal Development and IT Minister Dr Ram Lal Markanda while welcoming the Chief Minister in his home constituency, thanked the Chief Minister for increasing the budget under the Tribal Area Development Programme for the tribal areas of the State. He also thanked the Chief Minister for immediately providing financial assistance of Rs 10 crore to the victims of the flash floods at Udaipur. He said that Atal Tunnel had completely transformed the fate of the people of the valley. He said that efforts were being made to strengthen the communication network in the valley. He urged the Chief Minister for providing due compensation to the farmers due to the recent flood. He urged the Chief Minister for providing specialist doctors in the CHC Udaipur. He also urged the Chief Minister to open HRTC Sub Depot at Udaipur.

Member of the Tribal Advisory Committee, Shamsher Singh while welcoming the Chief Minister detailed various demands of the area. He urged the Chief Minister for Developmental Block at Udaipur.

Mandal BJP President Prem Dasi and other leaders of the area were present on the occasion. (ANI)

