Himachal CM makes courtesy call to Governor at Raj Bhavan

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Raj Bhavan in Shimla on Friday, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

