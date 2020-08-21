Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Governor in a meeting at Raj Bhavan.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Governor in a meeting at Raj Bhavan.

Himachal CM makes courtesy call to Governor at Raj Bhavan

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2020 15:49 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Raj Bhavan in Shimla on Friday, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
According to the Chief Minister's Office, the meeting was a courtesy call.
"Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Raj Bhavan today. It was a courtesy call," CMO informed. (ANI)

