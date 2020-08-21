Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Raj Bhavan in Shimla on Friday, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
According to the Chief Minister's Office, the meeting was a courtesy call.
Himachal CM makes courtesy call to Governor at Raj Bhavan
ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2020 15:49 IST
