Himachal CM, MLAs to meet on February 8-9

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh MLAs' meetings on Annual Budget priorities with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will take place on February 8 and 9.



According to a spokesperson of the state government, a partial modification has been made in the meetings of MLAs with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, in order to fix their priorities in the Annual Budget, said a spokesperson of the state government.

"The meeting with MLAs of Chamba, Sirmaur, and Una districts would be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, while meetings with MLAs of Mandi, Kullu, and Bilaspur districts from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on February 8, 2021," the official said.

"The meeting with MLAs of Kangra and Hamirpur districts would be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm whereas with MLAs of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Solan, and Shimla districts from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on February 9, 2021," he added. (ANI)

