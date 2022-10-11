Himachal CM presides over cultural night of International Kullu Dussehra

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur presided over the cultural night of International Kullu Dussehra on Monday evening.

Famous folk singer Inderjeet regaled the jam-packed Lal Chand Prarthi Kala Kendra with his soulful voice.

Chief Minister also released a song based on the development journey the state has witnessed during the last about five years. The song has been sung by noted folk singer Inderjeet.



Earlier, civic reception and dinner was hosted by Kullu Nagar Parishad in honour of the Chief Minister.

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur honoured the Chief Minister by presenting Himachali cap and muffler on the occasion.

MLAs Jawahar Thakur, Surender Shourie and Kishori Lal Sagar and Vice Chairman HPMC Ram Singh were among those present on the occasion, according to a press release.

The Chief Minister earlier visited exhibition stalls put up by the various departments of the state government, Boards, Corporations, NGOs, self-help groups on the occasion of Kullu Dussehra at the Dhalpur ground.

He envisaged keen interest in the exhibitions. The Chief Minister also visited the chief deity Raghunath camp, performed puja there, and participated in the folk dance "Lalri" on occasion. (ANI)

