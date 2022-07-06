Himachal CM reviews preparedness to overcome natural disasters

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday reviewed the administration's preparedness to tackle various emergency situations arising out of heavy rain in the state with the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all the districts through video conferencing from Shimla.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to make foolproof arrangements for managing disasters that are arising due to heavy rains. He said that an adequate number of people and machinery should be deployed in natural calamities-prone areas.

He said, "The rains have increased over the past few days and naturally, there are incidences of landslides, floods and cloudbursts during the rainy season in Himachal Pradesh. One such incident has happened in an area of Kullu district. The information that has been received in the matter is that five people are missing and there has been damage. The camps which were set up by the locals (for the tourists) as well as the tourists, have also been damaged."

He has directed the administration to take appropriate steps in view of the security at camping sites situated on the banks of rivers in the state. He assured that strict action will be taken against the erring officers involved in the laxity in work related to disaster management. He directed to ensure the availability of Quick Reaction Team and Emergency Operation Centres that would be functional round the clock at the district and sub-division level for disaster management.

He also ordered that the roads affected due to landslides or heavy rains should be repaired immediately.



"I have asked the Revenue Minister to go there tomorrow and take a stock of the situation. But on this, I have held a video conference with Deputy Commissioners across the state today. Our Urban Development Minister and Revenue Minister were also there at the meeting. Whatever situation pops up in Himachal Pradesh during the rains in the coming times, we assure to provide relief as soon as possible and cause no delay in saving anyone's life as necessary action is to be taken timely. We gave orders to the district administration, through video conferencing, to enforce the aforesaid promises," the CM said while talking to ANI.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to encourage the tourists to take precautions while visiting disaster-prone areas, so that the tourists do not face any inconvenience and their safety can be ensured.

"If an untoward incident is reported, we would rush help to the spot. With the prospect of heavy rainfall in the coming days, there is some risk. We'd stay on high alert so that timely action can be taken," he added.

Thakur further directed the Deputy Commissioners to complete all the preparations in a time-bound manner by keeping in view the apple season in the state. "Time-bound steps should be taken to maintain a smooth traffic movement so that the orchardists do not face any inconvenience," he said.

The Chief Minister also made a detailed review of the Corona situation in the state and directed to motivate the people to adopt necessary measures to prevent the spread of the infection.

He took detailed information from the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts about the preparedness for disaster management and the Corona situation in the state.

Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Subhasish Panda, Advisor to Chief Minister cum Principal Private Secretary Dr R.N. Batta, Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM) Hemraj Bairwa were also present with the Chief Minister, while Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh virtually attended the meeting. (ANI)

