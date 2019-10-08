Himachal CM takes part in Dussehra celebration at Jakhu temple ground

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Ahead of Dusshera, it rained here but quick action by an active local team prevented the effigies of Ravana and others from getting drenched, enabling chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to participate in the festival celebrations organised at the Jakhu ground here.

The chief minister witnessed the burning of giant effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakarn and Meghnad signifying the triumph of good over evil, during the event.

Earlier, just as rain started the local organising team covered the effigies.

Speaking to media after the effigy burning ceremony, Thakur said, "Dussehra gives the message of victory of good over evil to the people and this message should be spread."

The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister also urged people to think about the environment by reducing the bursting of crackers during the upcoming Diwali.

"Dussehra and Diwali are important for India, these festivals should be celebrated with great enthusiasm but it should be the responsibility of every citizen to preserve the ecology and environment of the region. People across the country and especially in my state should try to use fewer crackers and think of the environment," Thakur told reporters here. (ANI)