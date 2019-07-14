Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while attending the Janjehli Tourism Festival 2019 in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while attending the Janjehli Tourism Festival 2019 in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Himachal: CM Thakur lays foundation stone of 33 KV Sub-station at Janjehli

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:43 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday laid the foundation stone of 33 KV Sub-station at Janjehli, a project to be completed at a cost of Rs. 6 crore here.
While speaking at the closing ceremony of Janjehli Tourism Festival 2019, Thakur said: "The state government will develop Janjehli as a favourite Eco-Tourism destination of the country since the area has tremendous scope of tourism due to its salubrious climate, pristine setting and mesmerising scenic beauty."
While laying the foundation stone to multiple infrastructure projects in the state, the Chief Minister has announced to provide Rs. 3 crore for the construction of Mini Secretariat in Janjehli. Moreover, he announced Rs. 1 crore for the construction of Seraj Kala Manch to organise the event in a befitting manner.
"The state government has decided to develop Chanshal in Shimla district as winter sports and skiing destination, Janjehli in Mandi district as an eco-tourism destination, Bir Billing in Kangra district as Paragliding destination and Pong Dam in Kangra district as a water sports destination," the Chief Minister, in an official statement, said.
Thakur also urged people to come forward to adopt 'Home Stay Scheme' launched by the state government.
Adding that an ADB tourism project was also coming up in Jhanjheli, he said that the road to Janjehli would be upgraded and improved so that more tourists could be attracted to visit the area.
While laying the foundation stone of Himachal Pradesh PWD Rest House which will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 3.43 crore, he said that the rest house would be constructed soon and it would facilitate the tourists visiting the area.
While announcing Rs. 20 lakh for the construction of Bridge over Bakhli Khad, he said that Rs. 10 lakh each will be provided for the construction of the bridge over Kaveli Nala and Basla Road. "Rs. 20 lakh will be given for the development of Fishery farm at Janjehli in the state," he added.
Further, he said that Rs. 11,000 each will be given to all the 21 Mahila Mandals participating in the Janjehli Tourism Festival-2019.
"Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated Lift Water Supply Scheme from Chhari Khad to Tandi and adjourning areas at Thunag constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.68 crore. He also performed Bhumi Pujan of upgradation of Lambathach-Cheuni-Sharadhar-Narayabgarh-Thachi Road at Lambathach to be completed by spending Rs. 75.70 crore," read the release.
The released added, "The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of Science Lab at Government Senior Secondary School Jarol to be constructed at a cost of about Rs. 2.60 crore. He inaugurated Water Supply Scheme at partially covered habitation to village Bhalwar in Gram Panchayat Tungadhar, Bung and Janjehli in Tehsil Thunag constructed at a cost of Rs. 43.45 lakh. This would ensure water supply to partially covered habitations of three Panchayats of the area."
Various legislators, government officials and other officers marked their presence at the event. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:57 IST

2 dead in Solan building collapse, 12 Armymen still trapped:...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that one jawan has died while 12 Armymen are still trapped inside the debris of a building that collapsed near Kumarhatti in Solan on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:52 IST

Assam: Over 14 lakh people affected as flood situation worsens

Morigaon (Assam) [India] July 14 (ANI): Around 62 relief camps have been set up for relief and rescue purpose with lakhs of people from 25 districts being affected by the advent of floods in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:51 IST

GFP meet at Manohar Parrikar's memorial violated its sanctity: BJP

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 14 (ANI): BJP Goa Unit Spokesperson Damodar Naik on Sunday hit out at Goa Forward Party (GFP) for conducting a meeting at late chief minister Manohar Parrikar's memorial, stating that its president Vijai Sardesai has violated sanctity of the place by holding 'politically

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:27 IST

Lucknow: Woman allegedly raped jumps off building, dies

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 14 (ANI): A woman who was allegedly raped jumped off a building here and died on Sunday, according to the officials.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:23 IST

Capt Amarinder hails Pak for removal of 'permit for passage' via...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 14 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday welcomed Pakistan's decision to remove the requirement of a separate permit system to allow pilgrims to travel through the historic Kartarpur corridor but requested for the waiver of passport to facilit

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:14 IST

Rajnath Singh lights 'Victory Flame' to commemorate Kargil war

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): A 'Victory Flame' was lit by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday at the National War Memorial in Delhi, which will reach Drass in Jammu and Kashmir on July 26 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil conflict.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:10 IST

Gujarat: 2 dead, 26 injured after ride breaks down at adventure...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 14 (ANI): Two people died and over 26 people injured after a joyride at an adventure park in Kankaria area broke here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:06 IST

BL Santhosh replaces Ramlal in BJP as General Secretary (Organisation)

New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): A day after Ramlal was shifted back to Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday promoted BL Santhosh as National General Secretary (Organisation) of the party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:03 IST

Delhi: Man cooks up false loot story, needed money for marriage

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Delhi police arrested a man named Gagan Deep for allegedly stealing his employer's money and drafting a false loot story to mislead people. Gagan's friend has also been arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:02 IST

Nitish Kumar chairs meeting to review flood situation in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 14 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting over the floods in the state and directed officials to remain alert by keeping an eye on all factors responsible for it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 19:59 IST

Heavy rain hits normal life in Agartala

Agartala (Tripura) [India] July 14 (ANI): Incessant rains have led to a flood-like situation in Agartala district of Tripura. Locals faced problems reaching their workplaces as the floods have disabled transportation in the area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 19:54 IST

Here's everything you need to know about Chandrayaan-2!

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): India eyes creating history with its Chandrayaan-2 mission, a mission which several scientists have described as one of the most complex ever undertaken by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Read More
iocl