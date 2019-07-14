Himachal: CM Thakur lays foundation stone of 33 KV Sub-station at Janjehli

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday laid the foundation stone of 33 KV Sub-station at Janjehli, a project to be completed at a cost of Rs. 6 crore here.

While speaking at the closing ceremony of Janjehli Tourism Festival 2019, Thakur said: "The state government will develop Janjehli as a favourite Eco-Tourism destination of the country since the area has tremendous scope of tourism due to its salubrious climate, pristine setting and mesmerising scenic beauty."

While laying the foundation stone to multiple infrastructure projects in the state, the Chief Minister has announced to provide Rs. 3 crore for the construction of Mini Secretariat in Janjehli. Moreover, he announced Rs. 1 crore for the construction of Seraj Kala Manch to organise the event in a befitting manner.

"The state government has decided to develop Chanshal in Shimla district as winter sports and skiing destination, Janjehli in Mandi district as an eco-tourism destination, Bir Billing in Kangra district as Paragliding destination and Pong Dam in Kangra district as a water sports destination," the Chief Minister, in an official statement, said.

Thakur also urged people to come forward to adopt 'Home Stay Scheme' launched by the state government.

Adding that an ADB tourism project was also coming up in Jhanjheli, he said that the road to Janjehli would be upgraded and improved so that more tourists could be attracted to visit the area.

While laying the foundation stone of Himachal Pradesh PWD Rest House which will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 3.43 crore, he said that the rest house would be constructed soon and it would facilitate the tourists visiting the area.

While announcing Rs. 20 lakh for the construction of Bridge over Bakhli Khad, he said that Rs. 10 lakh each will be provided for the construction of the bridge over Kaveli Nala and Basla Road. "Rs. 20 lakh will be given for the development of Fishery farm at Janjehli in the state," he added.

Further, he said that Rs. 11,000 each will be given to all the 21 Mahila Mandals participating in the Janjehli Tourism Festival-2019.

"Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated Lift Water Supply Scheme from Chhari Khad to Tandi and adjourning areas at Thunag constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.68 crore. He also performed Bhumi Pujan of upgradation of Lambathach-Cheuni-Sharadhar-Narayabgarh-Thachi Road at Lambathach to be completed by spending Rs. 75.70 crore," read the release.

The released added, "The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of Science Lab at Government Senior Secondary School Jarol to be constructed at a cost of about Rs. 2.60 crore. He inaugurated Water Supply Scheme at partially covered habitation to village Bhalwar in Gram Panchayat Tungadhar, Bung and Janjehli in Tehsil Thunag constructed at a cost of Rs. 43.45 lakh. This would ensure water supply to partially covered habitations of three Panchayats of the area."

Various legislators, government officials and other officers marked their presence at the event. (ANI)

