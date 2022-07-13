Himachal CM Thakur lays foundation stones of 23 developmental projects worth Rs 90 cr in Hamirpur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 23 developmental projects worth about Rs 90 crore at Kanjian in Bhoranj Assembly Constituency of Hamirpur district on Wednesday.

While addressing a massive gathering at Kanjian, the Chief Minister announced the opening of the Division of HPSEB at Bhoranj and Sub Division of Jal Shakti Vibhag at Samirpur, the Sub Judge Court at Bhoranj, the opening of Sainik Rest House at Bhoranj, the opening of new PHC at Panjot, up-gradation of PHC Bhareri to CHC, up-gradation of Government High School Ladror to Government Senior Secondary School, upgradation of Government Middle Schools Khatarward, Nagrota Gajian and Jol Kota to Government High Schools.

He announced starting of Science and commerce classes at Government Senior Secondary School Amroh and Commerce classes at Government Senior Secondary School Bhukaad. He also announced the opening of a sports hostel at Dera Parol. He also announced the opening of a food grain godown at Balwni and Tikkar.

He also announced the opening of an Ayurvedic dispensary at Barara and a Health Sub Centre at Karah. He announced Rs. 50 lakh for the construction of various link roads of the area. He said that veterinary dispensaries at Bahanvi, Tikkri Minhasa, Yanvi, Deyog, Bagwara, Ladror, and Aman under Mukhya Mantri Arogya Pashudhan Yojna would be converted to regular dispensaries provided they fulfil the requisite norms and all possible assistance would be provided for setting up of open gyms in the area.

The Chief Minister said that during his one-day tour to the Bhoranj Assembly Constituency, he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 90 crore which speaks of the development the area was witnessing during the tenure of the present State Government.



He said that the opposition leaders had completely ignored this area in matters of development and now these leaders were not able to digest the development of the area that was witnessing. Thakur said that the Congress leaders were misleading the people of the state in matters of development.

He said that the state has immensely benefited from the benevolence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that besides special assistance of Rs 800 crores provided to the state, Prime Minister Modi restored the special category status of the state in central funding by restoring the 90:10 ratio of funding for all central projects.

In addition to this, during the function held at Mandi to commemorate the four years of the present state government, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs. 10,000 crore. The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Modi today has emerged as a world leader, whereas the Congress Prime Ministers failed to register their presence on the international stage.

He said that a few Congress leaders have lost control over their voice in a desperate attempt to grab the attention of High Command. He said that the people of the state would give a befitting reply to these leaders in the times to come. He also accused the Congress leaders of ignoring the interests of the state and daydreaming of coming to power in the coming Vidhan Sabha elections.

The people of the state would not get carried away by the tall claims and nefarious designs of the Congress leaders, he added. Blaming the poor policies of the previous Congress government for the burning issue of unemployment, the Chief Minister said that his government provided record employment to the youth.

He said that employment was provided on chits during the tenure of the previous Congress government, whereas the present government was ensuring complete transparency in the process of recruitments. (ANI)

