Himachal CM to launch Vidhayak e-mitra seva on his birthday

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, will launch Vidhayak e-mitra seva, on the occasion of his birthday on January 6, 2021, according to the spokesperson of the State Government on Sunday.

The spokesperson said that this facility will be provided through mobile app 'Shikhar ki aur Himachal' that is being already run in the state.

The press release by the state government stated that this facility to the MLAs will be provided under an additional tab named MLA CORNER.

The spokesperson said that through this app, MLAs would be able to follow-up the progress of their works online.



"The public of different constituencies put up their demands with the concerned MLAs and the proposals of public demands are further presented to the Chief Minister. To know the status and progress of these works, MLAs had to visit different offices, which was a time-consuming process", he said.

He said that on the request of MLAs, the Chief Minister had directed the officers to devise a technology so that MLAs could know the work progress without visiting different offices time and again.

The spokesperson said that the Chief Minister Office will monitor the work progress.

"This will save the time of the MLAs and information regarding progress on different works will be available through telephone. This will also go a long way in encouraging the digitization in the state", the release added.

He said that maximum people of the state have downloaded 'Shikhar ki aur Himachal' app and they were able to know about every activity of the government through a single app. (ANI)

