Himachal CM urges Niti Aayog for providing special aid for greenfield airport

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Vice-Chairman of the Niti Aayog, Suman Bery, in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss various important issues pertaining to the state.

The Chief Minister said that a joint venture agreement has been signed between the state government and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the construction of Greenfield Airport in Mandi.

He requested a special assistance grant of Rs 1,000 crore during the current financial year for strengthening air connectivity in the state.

The Chief Minister also urged the Vice Chairman for extending the Industrial Development Scheme-2017 for the next five years for accelerating the pace of industrial development in the State.

Thakur also apprised the Vice Chairman of the commitment of the state towards transforming Himachal Pradesh into a green energy state. He further informed about the sincere efforts of the state government for promoting natural farming in the state and added that more than 1.70 lakh farmers were associated with the natural farming campaign in the state.



The state government has fixed a target of bringing about 50,000 acres of land under natural farming in the State during the current financial year, besides developing one model of natural farming in all 3615-gram panchayats, he added.

The Chief Minister also urged for sanctioning Bulk Drug Park for the state which would not only attract big investment but also generate employment for local youth.

He also requested issuing necessary guidelines for issuing notification for 9 proposed national highways.

Member Niti Aayog Dr V. K. Paul, Resident Commissioner Meera Mohanty and officers of Niti Aayog were present in the meeting. (ANI)





