Himachal CM urges tourists to avoid visiting high-risk areas after flash flood in Dharamshala

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has appealed to the tourists to avoid visiting high-risk areas following the flash flood in Dharamshala on Monday.

The Chief Minister also informed that no casualty has been reported in the area so far.

"So far, no casualty has been reported in the Dharamshala flash flood. All the Deputy Commissioners and SPs have been ordered to stay alert and keep regulating tourist places. I appeal to all the tourists to avoid visiting high-risk areas," he said.

The Chief Minister further thanked the Central government for extending support to the state government, stating that "it is a matter of relief for people of the state to get the support of the Prime Minister in natural calamity caused by heavy rains in Himachal".

He also expressed gratitude towards Union Minister Amit Shah for sending National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams for search and relief work. "Heartfelt thanks to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on behalf of people of the state for sending teams of NDRF for relief work and dealing with natural calamities in the state. Our government is also doing everything possible to deal with this situation," Thakur said.



It has been reported that the NH-3 has been blocked at the Pandoh area of Mandi district due to a landslide. The road from Mandi to Kullu has also been blocked due to a landslide, along with the Mandi-Kataula road.



Heavy rainfall triggered a flash flood in Dharamshala earlier today.

NDRF Director General (DG) SN Pradhan told ANI that two teams have left for Bhagsu Nag in the Shahpur division after the state's Kangra District Magistrate asked for help. "The team is about to reach. 5-10 teams of NDRF are on standby in Nurpur that is close to Kangra," he said.

As per local administration requirements, more teams of NDRF will be sent there, he added. (ANI)

