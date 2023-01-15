Himachal CM urges Union government to enhance disaster fund for state

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): As Himachal Pradesh is prone to various types of natural disasters due to difficult topographical and climatic conditions, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the Union Government to enhance the disaster fund for the state.

These Doppler Weather Radars have been established at Jot in the Chamba district and another at Murari Devi in the Mandi district of the State.

While virtually addressing the inauguration function regarding setting up of two Doppler Weather Radar for the State, he said that these radars will be able to forecast heavy rain, thunderstorm and hailstorm within a 100-kilometre radius in all directions, especially for short-range forecasting.

"These radars will be able to forecast heavy rain, thunderstorm and hailstorm within a 100-kilometre radius in all directions, especially for short-range forecasting. These radars will be helpful to improve area-specific forecasts and warnings for the State. They will also enhance weather monitoring capabilities and generate accurate data that will help the administration in making pre-arrangements to reduce damages caused due to weather-borne disasters," Sukhu said.



Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated the Doppler Weather Radars virtually from New Delhi on Sunday.

"One Doppler Weather Radar has already been installed at Kufri in Shimla district on January 15, 2021, and with the commissioning of these additional two radars, about 70 per cent area of the State will be covered for the weather forecast. Still, about 30 per cent area of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti district will not be covered under these Radars," Sukhu apprised this Union Minister.

Chief Minister urged the Union Minister of State to provide additional Radar for these districts so that these tribal districts could also be covered.

"Cloud bursts have caused heavy damages in Kinnaur district in recent years, thus it was vital that a proper weather forecast mechanism be evolved to take preventive measures in advance. These incidents of cloud bursts have caused heavy damage to the area, particularly the power projects," Himachal CM said.

