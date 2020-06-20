Himachal CM visits village of braveheart killed in Galwan Valley face-off

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday visited Karohta in the Bhoranj area of Hamirpur district, the native village of soldier Ankush Thakur, who died during the face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley.

He met Anil Kumar the father of Ankush Thakur and expressed his heartfelt condolences.

An official release said the Chief Minister announced Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia to the family and said the state government is with them in the hour of distress.

He said the sacrifice of the soldier will not go waste and the nation will give a befitting reply to the nefarious designs of the enemy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15-16. It happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)

