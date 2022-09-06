Himachal Congress election committee clears names of 20 MLAs for party ticket

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Congress Election Committee held a meeting here to discuss party candidates for the assembly polls later this year and has decided to recommend the names of 20 sitting MLAs for the party ticket. The first list of party candidates is likely to be announced by the end of this month.

CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri told ANI that they had formed panels on some seats where there was a difference of view.

"Pradesh election committee meeting took place today and 29 members were present. All 68 seats were discussed and all viewpoints were considered. In principle, we have decided to recommend 20 sitting MLA. In many seats there was consensus and in a few cases, there were different views and for that we made panels. We will send it to the screening committee and then the list will go to the central election committee. I think the first list could be out by the end of this month," he said.

He said around 1400 candidates showed interest in contesting the polls on Congress ticket.

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh said every name was considered and after shortlisting, these will be sent for further deliberations. "Discussion took place only on serious names," she said.

She said winnability was the main criterion for deciding candidates with grassroots connect also a factor.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma also took part in the meeting.

Pratibha Singh said that the party has a direct fight with BJP and Aam Aadmi Party is not a factor in the polls.

"We have a direct fight with the BJP. AAP can dent 500 or 1000 votes, not beyond," she said.

The party received forms both offline and online till September 1. A maximum of 40 applications were received from Shimla Urban seat. Interestingly, Devendra Kumar, a tea seller in the canteen of the Himachal Congress office had also applied for Shimla urban seat.

President of the campaign committee Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Kaul Singh Thakur, Ram Lal Thakur, Dhani Ram Shandil, Sudhir Sharma and Kuldeep Rathore were among those who took part in the meeting. The meeting lasted for about five hours. (ANI)