Himachal Congress leaders meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi to congratulate her for bypolls victory

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Congress leader and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Shimla Rural constituency Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday met party interim president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi and congratulated her on winning Himachal Pradesh bypolls.



Shimla Rural MLA also met Mandi Lok Sabha MP Pratibha Singh in the national capital.

During the meeting, Vikramaditya Singh made Sonia Gandhi aware of the situation on the ground and gave his suggestions for the future to strengthen the party.

In Himachal Pradesh, bypolls took place in Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly seats along with Mandi parliamentary seat on October 30. Congress had won all three assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (ANI)

