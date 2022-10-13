Himachal Congress President terms PM Modi's visit to Una, Chamba as election gimmick

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Congress President MP Pratibha Singh has termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Una and Chamba an election gimmick.

She has said that the countdown of BJP in the state has started after the bye-election results.

Pratibha Singh, in a statement here today, said, "the government is misusing the power and openly misusing government money. The state has been brought to a standstill by bringing it to economic bankruptcy."

"Just before the elections, the Chief Minister is getting the Prime Minister to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones in a hurry, it is clear that the BJP in the state is terribly scared about the election results. BJP is trying to take political advantage of this in the assembly elections," the statement added.

She said that during this tenure of five years, the Chief Minister did not take any care of the development schemes. She added that seeing the power going out of hand, BJP is now trying to mislead the people of the state.

Singh claimed that at present the state is going through a serious financial crisis. Liabilities worth crores are pending with the government. The government does not even have money to pay salaries to the employees.

"The situation is that the government took a loan of 1000 crores in July, then 1500 crores in August 2500 crores in September and 1000 thousand crores in October," she stated.

The BJP government is spending this money on its election rallies and the hospitality of its central leaders, while the employees are not being given their due allowances, she further stated.

Pratibha Singh has said that the old pension will be implemented for the employees as soon as the Congress government is formed in the state. She said that Congress will fulfil all its election promises apart from all its guarantees. (ANI)