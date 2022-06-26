Himachal constitutes anti-drug task-force

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday announced that his government is setting up a special task force headed by an additional director general of police to curb the menace of drugs.

"Drug addiction has become a matter of grave concern. We are constituting an anti-drug task-force. The peddlers would be nabbed and prosecuted. Besides, we plan to spread awareness. We don't want the young generation to get sucked into drug addiction," Jairam Thakur said.

Addressing a gathering after launching the 'Nasha Nahin, Zindagi Chunne' initiative of the Department of State Taxes and Excise and the Himachal Pradesh Nasha Nivaran Board here, Thakur also administered an oath against drug abuse on the occasion.



CM Jairam Thakur also lashed out at its neighbouring state, Punjab over its deteriorating law and order situation.

He said, "The AAP-led Punjab government has become a laughing stock. They have created a law and order situation that they can't control. A Punjab minister had to be sacked following graft charges. AAP has no future even in Punjab, let alone on the national political landscape."

Notably, in May this year, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacked the state health minister Vijay Singla on Tuesday on a corruption charge after receiving a complaint from a government officer over the minister demanding 1 per cent commission in award of government tenders.

Mann followed the example set by his party president and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who had sacked his food and civil supplies minister Aseem Ahmed Khan on live television in 2015 on corruption charges and had ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe.

In December last year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked states to immediately form dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTF) under the Directors General of Police to fight the menace of drugs and realise the dream of a 'drug-free India'. (ANI)

