Himachal Deputy CM reviews functioning of Jal Shakti and Transport Department

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Sunday presided over the review meetings of Jal Shakti and the Transport Department.

Senior officers of both departments participated in the meeting.

While addressing the meeting of the Jal Shakti Department, the Deputy Chief Minister said that all the officers should perform their duties with dedication and commitment and continuous efforts should be made so that the welfare schemes of the state government were accessible to the people and all-round development of the state could be ensured.



According to an official statement, detailed information about various schemes of the department was also provided in the meeting.

Secretary Jal Shakti Amitabh Avasthi, Chief Engineer and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.

While presiding over the review meeting of the Transport Department, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasized on working with innovative ideas and to put their energy towards making the public transport facility more accessible.

Principal Secretary Transport RD Nazeem, Director Transport Anupam Kashyap, Managing Director Himachal Road Transport Corporation Sandeep Kumar and other senior officers were present in the meeting. (ANI)

