Himachal DGP inaugurates exhibition of gift items made by jail inmates

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): An exhibition of gift items made by jail inmates was inaugurated by the Director General of Police of Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Kundu on Tuesday.

The jail inmates with the support of the department of prisons and correctional services of the state police have displayed the products of gift items of bakery, woollen products, and furniture.

DGP Sanjay Kundu said that the idea is to bring the prisoners to the mainstream. The exhibition is one of the reforms and recreational services that are provided to jail inmates.

Kundu said that through this specific exhibition of the products the traditions and culture of the state are being promoted. The society of the jail inmates has an amount of Rs 5 crore available with them.

"I would like to thank the prison department of the state, as we have the theory of crime and punishment that people will be changed after they go to jail. But it is not happening, the Jails are becoming the centre of crime, drugs. This Himkaara Unnayan Samiti was formed a few years ago. The society of the jail inmates has an amount of 5 Crore rupees with them, 32 per cent of the income is given as wages to them. They are earning and helping their families. During the DG IG conference this was rated as best practice, the leadership of the country has appreciated it," said DGP HP.

Sanjay Kundu said that they are doing the woodwork, shawl and bakery items, they have stores in Shimla and it has a big demand. It is considered best practice in India, they are doing it commercially too, and this is new thinking for jail.



"We have nearly 3000 inmates out of which 1000 are convicted and 2000 under trial. Keeping in mind to bring them to the mainstream prison department is doing this. I think in four-five years mostly the jail inmates will join it," Sanjay Kundu further said.

The Jail inmates are very happy to get this opportunity which under jail reforms has given them a chance to bring them into the mainstream. One of the jail inmates said that this is not giving him positivity in life but also has helped to serve his family.

"I was convicted in 2011 and later was released but the High court again convicted me in 2016. Since then I have been here. It was not started when I came here but immediately after the same year it was started, I make furniture, we are supplying in bulk also, Demands are very high and we demand that this should be increased more. I thought after me there would not be anyone to take care of my family, initially I started earning 500 rupees and now I am earning more than 10000 rupees. I never thought that I would be able to help my family and contribute to their survival, it is very good. I would like to thank the jail administration for giving this opportunity to me," said a Jail inmate.

The jail inmates not only are happy to contribute to help their families but also to help society to make a crime free atmosphere.

"Once I was convicted I thought that it would be the end of life for me, this opportunity given to me by the jail authorities is a beginning of a new life for me. I am able to contribute to help my family. This has given us a chance to come out, we make bakery products, we could not bring most of that here but that is in a big demand. I am very happy that I am able to contribute to make a crime-free society, I am also given to go home and meet my family, this jail is like a family for me but I am feeling happy that once I go home I was able to educate my villagers and make my village crime free as I give them my example and they are learning from it. I don't have words to thank the jail authority for this," said another jail inmate.

The tourists coming here are happy to contribute for the jail inmates and happy from these efforts started for them here. These tourists are buying the local products and carrying home a message that this should be started across the country.

"This is an important step and a very good step taken by the government of Himachal Pradesh that would help in nation building. It would be good if the Chief Ministers of other states start it, they should take such steps to learn and it will help to educate the families. I would suggest that the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and rather all states of the country should follow this. I got to know about this exhibition and once I came here now I am feeling that I should buy all the products," said a tourist from Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

