Himachal ex-CM Virbhadra Singh passes away at 87

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh passed away in the early hours of Thursday after battling prolonged illness. He was 87.



Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj, Indira Gandhi Medical College, and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla informed that Singh was under treatment at the hospital. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 infection on April 13 and was taken to Max Hospital in Mohali.

Singh, who is a nine-time MLA and five-time member of Parliament, was Himachal Pradesh's chief minister for six terms. (ANI)

