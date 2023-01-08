Himachal Governor administers oath to seven Cabinet rank Ministers

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, administered the Oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted Cabinet Ministers in a graceful ceremony held at Raj Bhawan here on Sunday.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena read the proceedings.



Those who were administered cabinet rank oath were Dhani Ram Shandil from the Solan Assembly constituency, Chander Kumar from the Jawali Assembly segment of district Kangra, Harshvardhan Chauhan from Shillai AC of Sirmaur district, Jagat Singh Negi from the tribal Assembly constituency of Kinnaur, Rohit Thakur from Jubbal-Kotkhai AC, Anirudh Singh from Kasumpati Assembly segment and Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla rural Assembly segment.

Three ministers were inducted from district Shimla while one each from Kangra, Solan, Sirmaur and Kinnaur.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri, Speaker Vidhan Sabha, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, HPCC President, Pratibha Singh, Co-in charge Himachal congress, Tajinder Singh Bittu, Political Advisor to Chief Minister Sunil Sharma, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, MLAs and senior Civil and Police officers and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

