Himachal Governor visits IIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): The Governor of Himachal Pradesh Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad.



The Governor also interacted with students and faculty members of the college and shared advice as to how positive thinking can contribute to the nation's growth, according to an official statement.



During his visit to the institute, he also held a meeting with the Director and Deans of the institute and emphasized that IITs being premium institutions should focus on job generation.



Dattatreya who was born in Hyderabad received a BSc degree from Osmania University. (ANI)

