Himachal govt receives 1st installment of Rs 225 cr for Bulk Drug Park

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Government received the first installment of grant-in-aid of Rs 225 crore from the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India for the development of Common Infrastructure Facilities for the Bulk Drug Park in Una.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while expressing his pleasure on the formation of the State Implementing Agency (SIA) and release of the first installment of Rs 225 crore said that Bulk Drug Park is a project of national importance and crucial for strengthening the States' existing pharma ecosystem.

"This grant-in-aid was given under the scheme guidelines 'Promotion of Bulk Drug Park' Scheme notified by the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizer, Government of India in 2020," he said.

He further said that keeping in mind the investment potential of around Rs 8000-10,000 crore and expected employment opportunities for more than 15,000 persons, the State Government would ensure timely execution of this mega Project.

The CM said that the Government has registered the SIA "Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Limited (HPBDPIL)" with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on February 15, 2023.



He said that the department has already completed the planning of external infrastructure for power and road with the respective line departments.

"As the power demand for this park has been estimated around 120 MW, and continuous Power supply will be required for the operations of API units, adequate planning to draw power, two transmission lines from Una and Tahliwal has been planned," he said.

Sukhu said that this project will require technical and financial expertise to meet the requirement of capital cost of the project.

"For that tender has been floated for selection of transaction advisor for providing consultancy services for the selection of "Strategic Investor cum Developer" for Development, Operation, and Maintenance & Management of Bulk Drug Park," said the Chief Minister.

He said that, bid process management has also been initiated for selection of consultants for the Environmental Clearance of the Bulk Drug Park.

He said that the government will constitute a Project Coordination Committee for monitoring the progress of timely execution of Bulk Drug Park. (ANI)

