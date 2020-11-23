Himachal govt to conduct survey to identify COVID-19, other patients

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh government is set to conduct a large-scale survey between November 25 and December 27 in a bid to identify the patients of COVID-19, tuberculosis, leprosy, sugar and high blood pressure.



As many as 800 teams having two members each have been constituted to conduct the survey.

"Himachal Pradesh government will conduct a door-to-door survey to identify the patients of COVID-19, tuberculosis, leprosy, sugar and high blood pressure between November 25 and December 27. Eight hundred teams having 2 members in each team have been constituted," said the state government.

This comes amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 7,070 active cases in the state. (ANI)

