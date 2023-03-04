"Himachal has world's best Paragliding site", CM Sukhu at 'Billing Paragliding Association's website launch

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after launching the official website of the Billing Paragliding Association late on Friday evening said that Himachal can boast of the world's best Paragliding site at Bir-Billing, in Kangra.

The site includes many international competitions, and the pre-world cup paragliding championships have also been hosted. Besides, we do have other sites in the State including Bandla Dhar in district Bilaspur and Solang near Manali, CM Sukhu said at the event.

"The state Government is actively exploring all the possibilities to encourage such activities in the State and assured that the Government would initiate measures to boost this adventure sport in the State," he further added.



"The launch of this website is expected to give a fillip to adventure tourism in the State and will attract more adventure enthusiasts to experience the thrill," an official government statement quoting CM Sukhu stated.

Lauding the efforts of the Association in promoting the sport in a big way, CM Sukhu said that with the launch of this website relevant information about paragliding and other activities will easily be accessible to sports lovers.

Among a host of dignitaries, the occasion saw the presence of Chief parliamentary Secretary, Kishori Lal, Secretary to Chief Minister Abhishek Jain, President of the Association Anurag Sharma, and Vice President Prakash Chand. (ANI)

