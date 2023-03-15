Himachal: Indian, Russian, Nepali artists gather for first Shimla Art Summit

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)[India], March 15 (ANI): Artists from India, Russia and Nepal have gathered in the North Indian hill town of Shimla for the first Shimla Art Summit.

The Himachal Pradesh University has organised the International Art Summit where over 50 renowned young artists are participating in the three-day Summit.

The organizers are planning to make this an annual event and wish to bring artists from more nations across the globe.



Organizer and Head of the Department of Visual Arts at Himachal Pradesh University, Him Chaterjee said, "This is the first Shimla Art Summit. A few of our artists from Russia and Nepal were travelling to India so we decided to organize this first Art Summit. We want to promote Indian culture globally. We want to promote peace and humility through visual art. Doing something creative is important and global people can come and can do something creative peacefully. The perspective of G-20 meet from these kinds of art summits helps the young minds to do something creative and help in cultural exchange."

An artist from Russia, Elizaveta Tarasova said, "The artists from Russia are glad to have this experience to exchange the art and culture here. Amid the G-20 meeting hosted by India, these artists hope to strengthen the bond between India and Russia."

"Russia has saved the conservative style of oil painting. It is important for India to exchange the western style and also important for us to learn. Both countries are exchanging art and it is the heart of the country. It is going to be a strong medium for both countries," she added.



Expressing his happiness to be part of the Art conclave, Yaroslav Belove said, "For me it is specific, I have come here for a week and as an artist. It is good to exchange culture."

"These exchanges will be a bond between India and Russia and will strengthen the cultural moment for both countries. People gathered here from different parts of the globe. It is the best way to study and talk about the relationship between the people and country," added Yaroslav Belove, a Russian artist.



The Indian artists were also pleased to learn and share the art and culture during the three-day Art Summit.

An Indian artist, Shryansy Manu said, "The artists working together from other countries and different parts of India will give you exposure to understand the art and culture of each other. It will give the younger artists a chance to learn from the senior artists. In India, travel, tourism and other art-related departments are supporting it."

"In Russia too they have an art and culture relationship department which helps in promotion and exchange. Whatever culture exchange is held, it helps in strengthening the relationship," he added.

An artist from Nepal, Puran Thapa said, "I am an alumnus of this department too. This art fest brought us together and the organisers told us that they will organise a get-together of three universities from different parts of the globe." (ANI)

