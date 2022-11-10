Himachal is close to PM Modi's heart, says Nadda at rally in Kangra ahead of polls

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Ahead of Himachal polls, BJP National President and star campaigner JP Nadda said that Delhi is far from here but the State is close to PM Modi's heart, on Thursday. He reminded people that the Prime Minister wore the traditional 'Chola Dora' from Chamba on his visit to the Kedarnath temple.

During a public rally in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, Nadda said, "This Assembly election is for the development of the state. Delhi is far from here but the State is close to PM Modi's heart. PM wore the traditional 'Chola Dora' from Chamba on his visit to Kedarnath temple."

Earlier on Wednesday, Former Congress leader from Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur Harpreet Singh Ratan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.



Earlier on November 6, Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public rally said that the BJP would win from both the lower and upper parts of Himachal Pradesh,

Shah also took a jibe at Congress' poll guarantees in its manifesto and alleged that the party was involved in a big scam during its rule. He said, "Who will believe in their guarantees? They ruled for 10 years but only indulged in big scams. Now they are guaranteeing to befool the innocent people of Himachal Pradesh."

Shah also lauded Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for bringing schemes like the Himcare health scheme and Jal Jeevan Mission.

Shah said the state attracted an investment of Rs 44,000 crore under his leadership.

The elections in Himachal will take place on November 12, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. (ANI)

