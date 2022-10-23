Himachal is tourist spot for Congress leaders, 'kartavya bhumi' for BJP: Gaurav Bhatia

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): BJP on Saturday expressed confidence that the party will come to office again in Himachal Pradesh due to work of central and state governments over the past five years and alleged that the hill state is a "tourist spot" for Congress leadership.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the state has made significant development strides in the past five years.

"BJP is a political party which is strengthening the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP is a party which considers every family of the country as its family," he said.

"A new trend will be set. A trend which will reward honesty, and dedication towards the people of Himachal Pradesh. A trend that will say loud and clear if you perform, we bless you and if as opposition also you are destructive, we will punish you. We don't look at past trends, we create trends, we create history. Some corrupt parties are relying on old trends of changing the government every five years but they do not know that Modiji is known to set new trends," he added.

Bhatia said the new term that is being used in Indian politics and in various states is pro-incumbency.

"The people of Himachal Pradesh are the most hard-working people in the country and are loyalists to the core. If they have better living conditions, infrastructure, and health facilities, why would they not bless the BJP," he asked.

"Historic achievements have been made in the state under the BJP rule. When AIIMS Bilaspur was completed, it was a historic moment for everyone. The foundation stone was laid on October 3, 2017, and the Prime Minister made sure that it is inaugurated in five years. This is a big achievement. Not only AIIMS but we have also seen how medical colleges were built in Himachal Pradesh. The way Ayushman Yojna, and Sahara Yojna were implemented in the state, it shows how much BJP cares about Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Terming Congress as "trouble engine", he alleged it has "no concern for people".

"On one side there is a double engine and on the other side is trouble engine. The double engine goes to one side and the trouble engine has no direction. There are some corrupt people saying 'sarkaar aayegi baari baari' where as public is saying 'BJP ki double engine ki sarkaar rahegi jaari'.



"Himachal is a tourist spot for Congress whereas for us it is 'kartavya bhumi and karam bhumi'. The Congress leadership comes to Himachal only for a holiday. We don't have to worry about them because the people of Himachal will grant them a permanent holiday," he said.

Referring to "guarantees" being given by Congress, he said the party had "not fulfilled" its promises in other states.

"It is being said there are guarantees of Congress. Congress had given similar guarantees in other states too, which were rejected by the people. The promises were not fulfilled in the states of Rajasthan Chhattisgarh where they are in power," he said.

"They have a pariwarwad model. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went to Uttar Pradesh also. They said that there is a wave of Congress in UP. Congress contested on 399 seats and their security was forfeited on 387 seats.

"If there is any guarantee or credibility more than the ISI mark in the country, then it is the honest leadership of Narendra Modi. PM Modi is the biggest guarantee for the corruption-free development of the country," he said.

"For more than eight years there is no allegation of corruption at the government at the Centre. The name cohesiveness and work of Modi-Jairam is the biggest guarantee in Himachal Pradesh today," he added.

Asked about BJP giving tickets to five candidates from political families, Bhatia said party workers have moved up due to their hard work.

"All the presidents that we had including JP Naddaji are not presidents because of the virtue of their last name, they are presidents because they have worked hard like a commoner, worker and by the virtue of their leadership qualities, sincerity, they have risen up the ladder."

Himachal Pradesh will go for elections on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

The state has 68 assembly seats. The BJP won 44 seats in the previous assembly polls while Congress won 21 seats. (ANI)

