Himachal, J-K likely to receive rainfall due to formation of cyclonic circulation over East Iran

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): As the Western Disturbance in a form of cyclonic circulation is lying over East Iran and adjoining Afghanistan, a fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), another Western Disturbance is seen as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level.

The existing weather system is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains from the night of November 25.

Apart from Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir, isolated heavy falls are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal today.

Heavy rains have lashed Puducherry in the wee hours of Friday making it difficult for people to commute to their respective workplaces.

As per IMD, the thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places is also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep during the next 24 hours.

Moderate fog is also likely to cover a few areas of northeast India during the next 24 hours and shallow to moderate fog for the subsequent 48 hours.

"Shallow to moderate fog at isolated pockets likely over Bihar, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 24 hours," the IMD stated in its advisory. (ANI)

