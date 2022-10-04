Himachal: JP Nadda, Jai Ram Thakur visit AIIMS at Kothipura

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kothipura in Bilaspur district on Tuesday.

The AIIMS at Kothipura will be dedicated to the people of Himachal Pradesh by Prime Minister on Wednesday.

Spread over an area of about 247 acres, this medical institute would provide super-specialty medical treatment to the people of the region.



The cost of this hospital is estimated to be Rs 1,471 crore and is a 750-bedded medical Institute.

Jagat Prakash Nadda and Jai Ram Thakur also visited Luhnu ground, the venue of the rally of the Prime Minister.

Dr Vir Singh Negi, Director, AIIMS, received the leaders on the occasion and made a detailed presentation.

Member of Parliament and State BJP President Suresh Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur, Pankaj Rai and SP Bilaspur Diwakar Sharma were also present on the occasion among others. (ANI)

